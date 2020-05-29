H.Stars Ace ‘Marcelo’ out for six weeks after breaking ankle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Harambee Stars left-back Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma will be out for up to six weeks after suffering an ankle fracture in training with his Swedish club AIK on Friday morning.

The defender is set to undergo surgery on Saturday.

Ouma’s AIK were into the second month of full training as they geared up for the start of the Swedish top tier, and Ouma was looking forward to his first top flight match after joining the side from third tier club Vassalund.

“It’s a setback but I believe I will be back stronger. I had really looked forward to getting my season started at AIK. This is not a heart-breaking moment for me but a moment to build my mental strength,” Ouma told Capital Sport from his Stockholm base. Harambee Stars defender Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma during a previous training session. PHOTO/AIK

He added; “I am looking forward to the recovery period and rehabilitation. Hopefully I’ll be back on the pitch soon. I had built up very well in pre-season but now it’s time to face another challenge that is inevitable for us as sportsmen.”

The strong-willed Ouma had joined AIK after an impressive two seasons with Vasalund and his explosive performances at left-back for both club and country earned him a contract with the high flying top flight side.

In a previous interview with Capital Sport, Marcelo had expressed his excitement getting back to the pitch after the stoppage occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweden was among the first European countries to get back to full training after world football was brought to a halt by the virus.

Despite the set-back, Ouma states his determination and dreams with AIK will not be shattered and he will work on them upon return.

