A prayer answered: Koech glides to victory at StanChart Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27 – Gladys Koech braved blazing hot conditions and cutthroat competition to win the women’s 21km at the Standard Chartered Marathon on Sunday.

Koech clocked 1:12:10 to finish ahead of Esther Chemutai (1:12:12) and Mary Jerotich (1:13:59), who finished second and third respectively.

The 28-year-old described the win as a ‘prayer answered.’

“I had prayed to God before coming to this race so that He would enable me to win. It gives me great joy that I have managed to win because I have been working really hard in preparation for this competition,” Koech said.

It was a perfect redemption arc for Koech who finished a disappointing 18th in her last competition in the senior women’s 10km at the National Cross Country Championships in Ruiru in March this year.

“The race was tough but I gave it my all. Considering this is my first time competing in the StanChart Marathon, I would say it is a great day indeed. My hope is to represent Kenya in the near future,” she said. Vincent Mutai wins the men’s 21km at the Standard Chartered Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Meanwhile, Vincent Mutai clocked 1:03:27 to win the men’s half marathon, ahead of Keyborn Obato (1:03:34) and Silas Kiplimo (1:03:51) in second and third respectively.

Shadrack Musyoka triumphed in the men’s 10km, clocking 29:50 as Dickson Katagon (29:58) and Robert Biwott (30:14) clinched second and third respectively.

In the women’s 10km, Emmy Chemutai timed 36:17 in first place, with Daisy Kandie (37:43) and Sharon Rutto (38:19) finishing second and third.