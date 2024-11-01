Wembanyama hits rare 5×5 as Spurs see off Jazz in NBA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, USA, Nov 1 – Victor Wembanyama further enhanced his reputation by sealing a rare 5×5 to help the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Utah Jazz 106-88.

Wembanyama scored 25 points with nine rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and five steals.

It is the second time he has accomplished the 5×5 – five in each category – and he joined Hakeem Olajuwon and Andrei Kirilenko as the only players to achieve that feat more than once.

“It tells me I need to get my standards up when I don’t get 5x5s because I am able to help my team in all those areas. It should be a consistent thing,” Wembanyama said.

The Spurs, who had lost their previous two fixtures, are 12th in the Western Conference, while the Jazz are bottom after losing all five games.

In Memphis, Tennessee, Ja Morant starred as the Memphis Grizzles beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-99.

Morant recorded the 12th triple-double of his career by scoring 26 points with 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-high 37 points was not enough for the Bucks as they slumped to a fourth successive defeat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I thought we played with the right spirit,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said.

“We didn’t make shots and you’re going to have nights like that. But on those nights we have to find a way to get stops.”

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns benefitted from a stunning Devin Booker performance to overturn a 21-point deficit and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-119.

Booker registered a season-high 40 points in Inglewood, California and he was aided by 21 points from Royce O’Neale and a further 18 from Kevin Durant.

Rookie Ryan Dunn, making just his second career start, also chipped in with 16 points.

The Suns’ second win in the space of two weeks at the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome venue has them sitting third in the Western Conference.