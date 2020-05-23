Former Kenya Sevens speedstar Makaka dies in road accident  

2 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Former Kenya Sevens speedstar, Allan Makaka passed on early Saturday morning after being involved in an accident along Mombasa Road.

Makaka, who until his death worked at Royal Media Services as the Hot 96 Business Manager, scored most tries for Kenya in the 2004-2005 World Rugby Sevens Series while having the most points at 86 the same year.

Sevens legend Waisale Serevi once described him as one of the fastest players he ever saw.

Born in June 28, 1982, Makaka started playing rugby at the defunct Ulinzi where he was part of the team that won the 2002-2003 National Sevens Circuit before joining Kenya Harlequin where he went on to win the Kenya Cup in 2008 with the giant rugby club in Kenya.

The Musingu High School alumni win was also part of the Quins team that won the 2005-2006 National Sevens Circuit.

Makaka, who had 57 appearances for Kenya Sevens on the Sevens World Series with 28 tries and 142 points, was also part of the Shujaa team to the 2005 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Hong Kong and the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

It was at the Commonwealth Games where he picked up a serious injury that kept him out of rugby.

