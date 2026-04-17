Ex-Harambee Stars midfielder finds new home after departing Murang'a Seal - Capital Sports
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Immediate former Murang'a Seal coach Osborne Monday in Shabana colours. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Ex-Harambee Stars midfielder finds new home after departing Murang’a Seal

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 17, 2026 – Immediate former Murang’a Seal head coach Osborne Monday has been named as an assistant coach at Shabana.

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In a statement, the club said the appointment is the first step in rebuilding the technical bench.

“Following his previous experience with the team and his deep understanding of our team philosophy, we believe he is the right fit for this role as we fast,track the rebuilding process of our technical bench. We look forward to his contribution as we continue to strengthen and move the club forward,” club secretary general Elizaphan Kerama said.

Monday’s appointment comes four days after parting ways with Murang’a Seal despite a largely successful season with the team.

Having joined the side at the start of the season, the former Harambee Stars midfielder steered the team to ninth on the log, with 38 points from 27 games.

He oversaw one of the best periods in the top flight, leading them to a 10-match unbeaten run between late 2025 and this year.

This, coming from a side that survived relegation in the 2024/25 season.

In Shabana, he joins a team that have been having challenges of their own despite being entangled in the Kenya Premier League title race with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

The Glamour Boys fired head coach Peter Okidi last month despite the former Nakuru All Stars tactician hoisting them to third on the log.

Two straight losses to AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks — the latter at their Gusii Stadium home ground — prompted fans to call for his head.

They now lie fifth with 43 points from 27 matches.

Regardless, Tore Bobe remain in the hunt for silverware, specifically in the FKF Cup where they have reached the quarterfinals.

Monday is expected to work closely with Andrew Mark Ongwae who has been handling the team in the interim.

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