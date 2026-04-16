Australian coach Hails Harambee Starlets Organization and Nairobi’s ‘Holy’ Crowd

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2026 – Australia’s head coach Joe Montemurro says the Matildas got exactly what they wanted from their trip to Kenya, praising Harambee Starlets as a formidable and well-organized opponent.

Despite leading his side to a 2-0 victory to clinch the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series trophy, Montemurro was quick to pivot the spotlight toward the growth of the game in Kenya and the surprising tactical discipline of the home side.

The Matildas came to Nairobi seeking a different kind of challenge, and according to Montemurro, the Starlets delivered.

“They’re a very good side and very well organized. We came here to play in these conditions and to understand the ‘surprises’ that football can throw at you. We got exactly what we wanted out of it,” Montemurro remarked after the final whistle.

The coach admitted that the Starlets ability to disrupt the Matildas’ rhythm was a vital learning experience for his squad as they prepare for the global stage.

“It helps us to grow. That’s what we wanted, we wanted to go and learn.”

Beyond the tactics, it was the atmosphere at the Nyayo National Stadium that left a lasting impression on the Australian tactician.

Following a record-breaking turnout, Montemurro described the Kenyan fans as beautiful people and the environment as a holy crowd.

“We’ve loved being in Nairobi and loved being with all the fans. I think everyone should be proud of what they’ve done to bring the fans to the stadium today. It was fantastic,” he shared.

While the Matildas clinical finishing ultimately decided the tie, Montemurro acknowledged that his side also struggled with the pressure at times.

“In the end, we missed a lot of chances too. But that’s football. You just have to be prepared for anything that comes to you,” the former Arsenal boss said.

The veteran coach’s remarks serve as a major endorsement for the Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) efforts to host high-profile international matches.

For the Starlets, being described as very good and well-organized by a coach of Montemurro’s caliber is perhaps the ultimate trophy from a historic week of football.