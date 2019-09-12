Kibet floors deep field to book Doha ticket

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Youngster Michael Kibet floored a competitive field to book a ticket to the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar after winning the 5,000m race at the Athletics Kenya trials at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

The 20-year old won the race in a time of 13 minutes, 26.83 seconds, coming in ahead of Daniel Simiyu who clocked 13 minutes, 27.95 seconds and Nicholas Kimeli who timed 13 minutes, 27.99 seconds to finish third.

Kibet beat a deep field that included Africa Games bronze medalist Richard Kimunyan, Commonwealth Games champion Edward Zakayo, 2016 Olympic Games silver medalist Paul Tanui and 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Caleb Ndiku.

“My target was to come here and try get a place in the Kenyan team for the first time. I am so happy I did it and it was because of the strategy that I employed,” Kibet told Capital Sport.

“I made a mistake during the National Championship last month after running at the front for most of the race. This time, my coach told me I should stick at the back at either number four or five and wait for a good time to go out,” Kibet explained.

“I did that and it worked out. I am a 1500m athlete and I know I have some good finishing power and that is what helped me. When I go to the front in the final lap, no one can catch me,” further stated Kibet.

True to his tact, Kibet stuck at the tail end of the leading pack that consisted of Jacob Kiprop, Simiyu and Kimeli until the final 300m when he bolted up from the back and whistled past the leaders to cross the line first.

Ndiku, who is trying to make a return to track after years away, did the early pacing, staying at the front of the pack in the first four laps. However, he soon faded off and next up to follow him was Zakayo and training partner Stanley Waithaka.

With two laps to go, the leading pack was whittled down to a single file with Kiprop upfront, Simiyu second and Kimeli trailing them behind, a few yards off Kibet.

At the bell, the leading pack of four was maintained with Simiyu till in the lead. However, Kibet dug deep into his energy reserves before gliding past the leading pack of three at the home stretch to clinch the title and book a ticket to Doha.

He now hopes he can help Kenya to the elusive gold medal with a host of Ethiopian athletes and Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei being the biggest threat. He however hopes his unknown stature can guide him home.

“No one knows me and no one knows how I run so I hope that will work to my favor. Kenya has been waiting for this medal for long and I hope that I can be the one to deliver it. I don’t fear anyone. Now it is just to go, work hard and get ready for Doha,” a confident Kibet stated.

He came to the trials fresh from winning the Pallio Citta Della meet in Rovereto, Italy in a meeting record time of 13 minutes 11.08 seconds.

He has also had races in Hungary and Ostrava as well as the Rabt leg of the IAAF Diamond League where he finished seventh in the 1500m race.

Kibet also won the Grande Prêmio Brasil Caixa de Atletismo 1500m race as well as the 3,000m race at the Gyulai István Memorial Hungarian GP.

