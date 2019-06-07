You are here:

In pictures: Harambee Stars training in Paris


Harambee Stars players Ismail Gonzalez (left) and Eric Johannah (right) check in for training in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

PARIS, France, Jun 7 – National football team Harambee Stars are in their sixth day of residential training in Marcoussis, a suburb of the French capital France ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks off on June 21 in Cairo, Egypt.

The team is being hosted at the French Rugby Federation headquarters which also hosts a state-of-the-art training complex complete with all facilities needed for top level training.

The French men and women’s teams for both 15s and 7s train at this complex and in a few days, Stars will share the same facility with the 15s side preparing for the Rugby World Cup which will be held in Japan from September.

Most recently, the Portuguese national team camped at the facility ahead of their 2016 Euro contest where Cristiano Ronaldo and co were put through their paces at the same complex Victor Wanyama and the rest of his teammates are training.

Harambee Stars goalkeepers Faruk Shikalo and John Oyemba arrive at the training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne shares a point with one of his assistants Francis Kimanzi at the training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Long time friends! Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed and former Gor Mahia teammate Teddy Akumu arrive at the training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama warms up with the ball before a training session after arriving in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne explains a point to Eric Johannah during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne explains a point during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama, wingers Ayub Timbe and Paul Were arrive at the training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars defender David Owino, Michael Olunga and Brian Mandela arrive at the training complex in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne lays out his cones before a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne shares thoughts with his technical team during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Listening keenly! Harambee Stars players listen in as head coach Sebastien Migne passes instruction during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
“When I lift the yellow, you run in the opposite direction,” – This session by head coach Sebastien Migne was aimed at improving the players’ concentration and reaction. The players had fun. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama enjoys a joke during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars defender David Owino during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars defender Philemon Otieno tackles teammate Paul during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne explains a point as winger Ayub Timbe listens in during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Michael Olunga takes in the strides during his first training session after arriving in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Happy birthday Musa! This was how Harambee Stars vice captain Musa Mohammed’s team-mates decided to wish him a happy birthday during a training session in Marcoussis, Paris on June 6, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

-Timothy Olobulu is reporting from Paris, France- 

Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu

