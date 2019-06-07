In pictures: Harambee Stars training in Paris

Shares

PARIS, France, Jun 7 – National football team Harambee Stars are in their sixth day of residential training in Marcoussis, a suburb of the French capital France ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks off on June 21 in Cairo, Egypt.

The team is being hosted at the French Rugby Federation headquarters which also hosts a state-of-the-art training complex complete with all facilities needed for top level training.

The French men and women’s teams for both 15s and 7s train at this complex and in a few days, Stars will share the same facility with the 15s side preparing for the Rugby World Cup which will be held in Japan from September.

Most recently, the Portuguese national team camped at the facility ahead of their 2016 Euro contest where Cristiano Ronaldo and co were put through their paces at the same complex Victor Wanyama and the rest of his teammates are training.

-Timothy Olobulu is reporting from Paris, France-