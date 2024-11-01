MotoGP season finale in Valencia cancelled after floods - Capital Sports
Three-time world champion Jorge in action at the Valencia GP

Motorsport

MotoGP season finale in Valencia cancelled after floods

Published

VALENCIA, Spain, November 1 – The Valencia MotoGP has been cancelled following the devastating flash floods in Spain.

The season finale was scheduled to be held at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit from 15 November.

At least 202 people have died in the Valencia region after torrential rains.

“In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will instead race for Valencia,” said MotoGP, who are yet to name a new venue and date for the race.

“The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long.”

Several events have been called off because of the floods, including La Liga champions Real Madrid’s visit to Valencia.

Former Valencia youth team player, Jose Castillejo, died as result of the floods.

The 28-year-old played for the club up to under-19 level and went on to feature for several other teams including Paterna, Eldense and Vilamarxant.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace,” said Segunda division side Eldense, who Castillejo played for during the 2015-16 season.

In this article:
