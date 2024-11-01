Twente handed partial stadium closure over racist abuse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWENTE, The Netherlands, November 1 – Uefa has ordered Twente to partially close their stadium during their next European fixture following racist behaviour by supporters.

Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna suffered racist abuse from Twente fans during his side’s Europa League encounter in the Netherlands on 24 October.

Twente must now close part of their De Grolsch Veste stadium when they host Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on 28 November.

The Dutch club has been fined 40,000 euros (£33,490) too.

Uefa has also punished the Hungarian Football Federation after supporters breached two regulations of European football’s governing body during the national team’s Nations League fixture at Bosnia-Herzegovina on 14 October.

The federation has been banned from selling away tickets to their next Uefa competition match for the “racist and discriminatory behaviour of its supporters”, and issued with a 20,000 euros (£16,745) fine.

Bosnia-Herzegovina supporters were found to have breached two Uefa regulations – throwing objects and racist and/or discriminatory behaviour.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina Football Federation has been fined 29,250 euros (£24,489) and ordered to partially close the national stadium for their next home game in a Uefa competition.

The national federations of Serbia, Estonia and Georgia have also been fined.

Serbia and Georgia will face partial stadium closures if they breach Uefa’s regulations again during a two-year probationary period, while Estonia have a one-year probationary period.

Panathinaikos have also been handed a suspended stadium closure for a two-year probationary period.

Uefa found the Greek side guilty on six charges, including “use of a laser pointer”, “throwing objects”, “discriminatory conduct” and “lighting of fireworks” during the 4-1 home Europa Conference League defeat to Chelsea on 24 October.

The club must also pay a fine of 76,000 euros (£63,631).