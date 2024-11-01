Yorke named Trinidad and Tobago head coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 1 – Former Manchester United and Trinidad and Tobago striker Dwight Yorke has been appointed head coach of his home country.

Yorke, 52, won 72 caps for Trinidad and Tobago between 1989 and 2009, scoring 19 goals, and captained them at the 2006 World Cup.

He previously had a spell as his country’s assistant manager after retiring from playing in 2009.

It is Yorke’s second job as a manager, having managed Australian A-League side Macarthur during the 2022-23 season.

“I am proud and privileged to receive the honour of leading the Trinidad and Tobago national team,” said Yorke.

“The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to.

“Having helped Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup and been assistant manager, my love and commitment to my national team is well documented.”

Trinidad and Tobago are currently ranked 102nd in the world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While at Macarthur between July 2022 and January 2023, Yorke won 10 of his 19 matches, drawing three and losing the other six, and winning the Australia Cup.