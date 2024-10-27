StanChart Marathon champion Chemutai salivating at Team Kenya opportunity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27 – Newly-crowned Standard Chartered Marathon champion Gladys Chemutai has not given up hope of representing Kenya at an international competition in the near future.

Chemutai says the chance to compete in the women’s marathon at the World Championships or Olympics would be a dream-come-true for her.

“I have never had the chance to represent Kenya at the international level but that is my biggest desire. I am hoping that I will get the opportunity to run for Kenya at the World Championships, possibly in the women’s marathon,” the 29-year-old said.

Chemutai clocked 2:31:52 to win the women’s 42km on Sunday, as Caroline Koech (2:35:00) and Joy Kemuma (2:36:06) finished second and third respectively.

It was her first ever podium finish at the marathon, having competed in the same event in 2022 and 2023 – finishing seventh and fifth respectively.

She admitted that Sunday’s win was all about throwing caution to the wind rather than playing safe.

“At the 17km mark, I saw that no one was making the first move and so I decided to go for it. I was a bit tired but I told my pacemaker that I wanted to go for it and grab the lead. I knew it was a risky strategy with the possibility of burning out but I was willing to take it,” Chemutai said. Gladys Chemutai celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women’s 42km at the Standard Chartered Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The knowledge that her husband and daughter were watching on TV also gave Chemutai the extra push she needed to go for glory.

“They are not here with me today but I told them to watch on TV and support me because I was determined to give my best and reap the reward for the hard work I have been putting in training,” she said.

The Iten-based runner also gave plaudits to the 2017 World Cross Country champion Irine Cheptai for motivating her in her career.

“She has been my role model and today I wanted to make her proud. I told her that, God willingly, I was going to win this race and dedicate it to her and my family as well,” she said.

Chemutai’s last race this year was at the Riyadh Marathon in February during which she clocked 2:29:53 to finish fifth.