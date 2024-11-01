Genge loves haka 'challenge' as England face All Blacks - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The All Blacks are regarded as national heroes in New Zealand and are one of the most successful teams in world sport

Rugby

Genge loves haka ‘challenge’ as England face All Blacks

Published

TWICKENHAM, United Kingdom, November 1 – Ellis Genge says England are planning a respectful response to New Zealand’s haka after prop Joe Marler’s controversial call for the pre-match ritual to be scrapped.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Marler, 34, has since apologised for calling the haka “ridiculous” in a post on X on Tuesday.

England welcome the All Blacks to Allianz Stadium in the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday and Bristol prop Genge says he “loves” the haka, which still has its place in Test rugby.

“I’m on board with it, I love the haka,” said Genge, 29.

“We’ll chat about it later on, we’ve got a meeting and we’ll see what the craic is.

“We’re not going to start climbing on each other’s shoulders, but we’ll sit there respectfully and watch it.

“I’ve only faced it once [in 2022]. It’s massive in the history of the game. Most people who aren’t necessarily too interested in rugby still know what the haka is.

“I know some people are divided on it but I quite like it. It’s bit of a challenge. I’m a big fan of it and I don’t think we should get rid of it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“You should be able to respond but everyone is respectful when they do that.”

‘I want the crowd on their feet’

England have not beaten New Zealand at home since their record 38-21 win in 2012.

Genge said the atmosphere at Allianz Stadium – formerly known as Twickenham – will be crucial if England are to achieve success.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Genge added: “I want the crowd on their feet.

“If the stands are shaking, that would be brilliant. But you have to give to get back, so hopefully we give them something to cheer about.

“This is the top of the stage, you want to win every game you play in.

“We are in a position with the talent we have to commit to it and see where we get.

“The fourth quarter will be massive. It’s when 80% of Test matches are won or lost and hopefully that is when the crowd will be loudest.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

England v New Zealand line-ups

England: Furbank; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Lawrence, Freeman; M Smith, Spencer; Genge, George (capt), Stuart; Itoje, Martin; Cunningham-South, T Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Baxter, Cole, Isiekwe, B Curry, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford.

New Zealand: Jordan; Tele’a, Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; B Barrett, Ratima; Williams, Taylor, Lomax, S Barrett (capt), Vaa’i, Sititi, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Aumua, Tu’ungafasi, Tosi, Tuipulotu, Finau, Roigard, Lienart-Brown, McKenzie

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Pierre Brousset (France) & Jordan Way (Australia)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved