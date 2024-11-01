Genge loves haka ‘challenge’ as England face All Blacks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWICKENHAM, United Kingdom, November 1 – Ellis Genge says England are planning a respectful response to New Zealand’s haka after prop Joe Marler’s controversial call for the pre-match ritual to be scrapped.

Marler, 34, has since apologised for calling the haka “ridiculous” in a post on X on Tuesday.

England welcome the All Blacks to Allianz Stadium in the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday and Bristol prop Genge says he “loves” the haka, which still has its place in Test rugby.

“I’m on board with it, I love the haka,” said Genge, 29.

“We’ll chat about it later on, we’ve got a meeting and we’ll see what the craic is.

“We’re not going to start climbing on each other’s shoulders, but we’ll sit there respectfully and watch it.

“I’ve only faced it once [in 2022]. It’s massive in the history of the game. Most people who aren’t necessarily too interested in rugby still know what the haka is.

“I know some people are divided on it but I quite like it. It’s bit of a challenge. I’m a big fan of it and I don’t think we should get rid of it.

“You should be able to respond but everyone is respectful when they do that.”

‘I want the crowd on their feet’

England have not beaten New Zealand at home since their record 38-21 win in 2012.

Genge said the atmosphere at Allianz Stadium – formerly known as Twickenham – will be crucial if England are to achieve success.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Genge added: “I want the crowd on their feet.

“If the stands are shaking, that would be brilliant. But you have to give to get back, so hopefully we give them something to cheer about.

“This is the top of the stage, you want to win every game you play in.

“We are in a position with the talent we have to commit to it and see where we get.

“The fourth quarter will be massive. It’s when 80% of Test matches are won or lost and hopefully that is when the crowd will be loudest.”

England v New Zealand line-ups

England: Furbank; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Lawrence, Freeman; M Smith, Spencer; Genge, George (capt), Stuart; Itoje, Martin; Cunningham-South, T Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Baxter, Cole, Isiekwe, B Curry, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford.

New Zealand: Jordan; Tele’a, Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; B Barrett, Ratima; Williams, Taylor, Lomax, S Barrett (capt), Vaa’i, Sititi, Cane, Savea.

Replacements: Aumua, Tu’ungafasi, Tosi, Tuipulotu, Finau, Roigard, Lienart-Brown, McKenzie

Match officials

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Pierre Brousset (France) & Jordan Way (Australia)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)