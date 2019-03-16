Second cut to be applied at 2019 Magical Kenya Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16 – A second cut will be applied upon the conclusion of Round Three of the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship Presented by Absa on Saturday to trim the field to the top 72 and ties.

This follows Friday’s cut, where 79 players were within the cut line – which was set at 2-over par for the tournament.

This is different from previous Kenya Open Golf Championships where the Cut was applied after the first two rounds to reduce the field to the top 60 players and ties.

Earlier in the week, the European Tour office had said:

“In the event that the cut after two rounds qualifies more than 78 players for the third and fourth rounds, then there will be an additional cut after three rounds to the leading 72 professionals and those who tie for 72nd place. This third-round cut will not be implemented where circumstances dictate that there is no re-draw between rounds 3 and 4.”

The second cut is a European Tour regulation to reduce the field to a manageable number to accommodate the demands of live TV come Sunday.