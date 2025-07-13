Thousands battle for honours at Dojang Sports Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2025 – The second edition of the Annual Dojang Sports day was held on Saturday at Kenyatta University in Nairobi with 1,500 school going children from over 20 schools across Nairobi County gracing the one day event.

Speaking right after the prize giving ceremony, Dojang Sports company Director Mathew Mwangi emphasized the need for parents to realize that sports can be proffesionalized from an early age, something that in turn can result into a career for the child as they approach their adulthood.

” This is the second year we are hosting this event and I am glad that parents are now positive to it. Sports form an integral part of a child’s development either physically, psychologically and even as we aim to shape their career paths, this should be taken seriously because now the school curriculum in Kenya allows for the CBC,” said Mwangi.

Radiance Premier won the skating event with 20 points, followed by Mountain view school which had 19 as East Park Academy collected six points to complete the podium.

In Ballet , Royal Academy was champion with 139 points while East Park Academy came in second with 138 points , as Aimel Preparatory was third with 135 points.

Aimel Preparatory recovered from their missed points in Ballet to win the Modern dance with 200 points, followed by East Park with 193 points as Mountain Viiew finished third with 190 points in this one.

The much anticipated Taekwondo filled the hall with noise as tournament favorites GSF carried the day with 10 golds , one silver and two bronze, KBA Maziwa followed with nine golds, 13 silvers and nine bronze medals while Bethlehem was third with two gold, seven silver and five bronze.

The Football pitches were equally noisy, events that saw Kirawa Road School Kitusuru dominating the Grade 1 and 2 category with 15 pints as their sister school Kirawa B came in second with six points while East Park Academy was third with three points.

The Grade 3/4 was again dominated by Kirawa Road School Kitusuru, Mountain View Academy came in second while Aimel Preparatory finished third.

The Grade 5/6 saw Lily Mwihoko claim top honors , East Park coming in second and Mountain View third, while the girls u-15 category saw Kirawa Road school declared champions, an event that condemned Mountain View Academy to second place and East Park to third.

Lily Mwihoko was not to be left out on top honors of the podium as they showed their prowess in Chess, an event that saw their sister school Lily Academy coming in second and Mountain View third.

This second edition of the Dojang Sports day had Chess, football, Taekwondo, Skating, Ballet and dance even as the company Directors now promises to make it bigger in the third edition.