‘All good things come to an end’ – Wilson to leave Newcastle

LONDON, England, July 7, 2025 – Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says “all good things come to an end” after confirming he will leave the club.

The former England international’s contract expired last week and he exits St James’ Park after failing to agree a new deal.

Wilson scored 49 goals in 130 appearances for Newcastle, who have thanked the 33-year-old for playing a “huge part in our success in recent years”.

“To all you Magpies, it’s time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years at the Toon,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.”

It is understood a number of Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Wilson, while he also has options in Major League Soccer.

Wilson joined Newcastle from Bournemouth for about £20m in 2020 and spent an injury-hit five years on Tyneside.

He struggled with both back and hamstring injuries last season, and only managed 18 appearances in the Premier League.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it,” Wilson added.

“Scoring at the Gallowgate end really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end, but there’s no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts.”