Kenya Prisons cage detectives to finish third in Kenya Cup - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prisons
Prisons
Kenya Prisons players celebrate after scoring a point against KCB. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Volleyball

Kenya Prisons cage detectives to finish third in Kenya Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2025 – Kenya Prisons women’s volleyball team bagged bronze in the inaugural Kenya Cup with victory over Directorate Criminal of Investigations (DCI) at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Coach Josp Barasa’s side were simply peerless, slaying the sleuths with ease with a 25-15 victory in the first set.

They then won 25-13 in the second set before wrapping up a good day in the office with a 25-19 win in the decider.

Sunday’s victory was a perfect way to bounce back for the wardresses who narrowly lost to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the same venue on Saturday evening.

Prisons caged the bankers from the start, winning 25-18 and 25-23 in the first two sets before dropping the ball in the subsequent ones.

Japheth Munala’s charges came back in the third set to win 25-18 before going on to win 25-22 and 15-4 to book their slot in the final.

The bankers face league champions Kenya Pipeline in the final at the same venue, on Sunday evening.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020