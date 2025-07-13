Kenya Prisons cage detectives to finish third in Kenya Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2025 – Kenya Prisons women’s volleyball team bagged bronze in the inaugural Kenya Cup with victory over Directorate Criminal of Investigations (DCI) at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

Coach Josp Barasa’s side were simply peerless, slaying the sleuths with ease with a 25-15 victory in the first set.

They then won 25-13 in the second set before wrapping up a good day in the office with a 25-19 win in the decider.

Sunday’s victory was a perfect way to bounce back for the wardresses who narrowly lost to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the same venue on Saturday evening.

Prisons caged the bankers from the start, winning 25-18 and 25-23 in the first two sets before dropping the ball in the subsequent ones.

Japheth Munala’s charges came back in the third set to win 25-18 before going on to win 25-22 and 15-4 to book their slot in the final.

The bankers face league champions Kenya Pipeline in the final at the same venue, on Sunday evening.