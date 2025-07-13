What does Shummah, Osoro absence mean for McCarthy’s CHAN plans?

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy is facing a selection headache as he seeks to fill two gaping holes in his team for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

This follows the departure of Moses Shummah and Emmanuel Osoro to Zambian side Power Dynamos after a stellar season in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League 2024/25 season.

Shummah and Osoro starred for Kakamega Homeboyz and Talanta FC respectively, the former scoring 17 times in 34 games to top the scoring charts.

On the other hand, Osoro notched 16 goals for the lowly side who were eventually relegated from the top tier.

The forward also scored his first goal for Harambee Stars in their 2-1 win over Chad in an international friendly in Morocco, last month.

Consequently, the duo were among 30 players named in McCarthy’s provisional squad for the continental competition, set for August 1-31 on home soil.

However, their big money moves mean they cannot play for Kenya at CHAN — a competition reserved for players who ply their trade in local leagues.

Coincidentally, Harambee Stars have been pooled in Group A with Zambia, as well as Morocco, Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

When quizzed over the move, McCarthy congratulated Shummah for the move, noting it is the best for his career.

“I haven’t yet had a chance to talk to him but I think it is a great move. It is always a great sign when players play well and are then they get better deals. Obviously, he will still be useful to us as we play in the World Cup qualifiers as well as the preparations for Afcon 2027,” the South African said.

With the absence of the two, McCarthy’s other options in attack include Kenya Police’s Mohammed Bajaber — who scored his debut strike against Gambia in March — as well as Bandari’s Beja Nyamawi and David Sakwa — who also scored against Chad.

Others are Ryan Ogam, who scored 15 goals for Tusker before missing half the season with an injury, Ulinzi Stars youngster Yakeen Muteheli and his older teammate Boniface Muchiri, and Sofapaka’s wing wizard Edward Omondi.

What of Michira?

One of the questions posed to McCarthy has been the rationale behind the omission of Brian Michira, who has been a bright spark for Shabana.

The South African noted that those called up to the squad warranted their inclusion, noting that they met the criteria.

“Do you risk taking the players who have had a couple good games? Or do you take those that you have seen and know what to expect when you put them on the pitch. The technical bench are satisfied with those that we have selected. We know not everyone is going to be happy with the squad we have selected,” he said.

The team are currently in residential camp training in readiness for a four-nation warm up tournament in Tanzania on July 24-24.

Also involved in the tournament will be Uganda, South Sudan and the hosts.