Catch Me If You Can! Wanyonyi Storms To World Lead In Monaco - Capital Sports
Emmanuel Wanyonyi after winning the Monaco Diamond League, clocking a World Lead of 1:41.44

Athletics

Catch Me If You Can! Wanyonyi Storms To World Lead In Monaco

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi beat a deep field to storm to a World Lead and a Meeting Record on Friday at the Monaco Diamond League.

With David Rudisha’s World Record of 1:40.91 on the target, Wanyonyi ran a well calculated race, taking over from the pace setters to lead all the way and cross the line in a remarkable fastest time this year and a Meeting Record of 1:41.44.

American Josh Hoey clocked a Personal Best of 1:42.01 to finish second while Algerian Sedjati Djamel stopped the time in 1:42.20 to claim third spot.

World Champion and Olympic silver medallist, Marco Arop managed to finish fifth in a time of 1:42.73.

Elsewhere, Kenyan Nelly Chepchirchir continued her superb form after coming from behind to beat a strong field in the women’s 1000m, setting a Personal Best of 2:29.77 defeating American Wiley Addison who recorded an Area Record of 2:30.71 while Olympic silver medallist Jessica Hull of Australia closed the podium in 2:30.96.

World Champion Mary Moraa, who is enduring tough times since winning the World Title in 2023, finished last despite starting off infront, leading the first lap.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Kenyan Edmund Serem settled for third in a Personal Best of 8:04.00 as two-time Olympic Champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco reigned supreme in 8:03.18.

