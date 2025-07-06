Effect of Faith: Chebet salutes Kipyegon for inspiration to break world record at Prefontaine Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6, 2025 – Newly crowned world record holder Beatrice Chebet says she drew inspiration from fellow Kenyan, Faith Kipyegon, on her way to history at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday night.

Chebet says she believed in her ability to smash the women’s 5000m, just like Kipyegon did at the Paris Diamond League in June 2023.

“When I was coming here to Eugene, I was coming to prepare to run a world record,

and I said I have to try. I said if Faith is trying, why not me? And today, I’m so happy because I’ve achieved being the first woman to run under 14. I’m so happy for myself,” the double Olympic champion said.

The air in Eugene was always permeated with the scent of a world record, considering Chebet’s peerless run in the Diamond League thus far.

Her last race at the Rome Diamond League on June 6 had yielded a world lead of 14:03.69.

It was a result that fueled her conviction that the world record — then held by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay — was within reach.

Indeed, she wrote her name in athletics folklore, blazing to a world record time of 13:58.06 at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday night — the first time a female runner has clocked a sub-14 in the 12-and-a-half-lap race.

Another Kenyan, women’s 10km world record holder Agnes Jebet, finished second in a personal best (PB) of 14:01.29 as immediate former world record holder Tsegay clocked 14:00.21 in second place.

Chebet admitted she came to the cradle of American athletics with one thing on her mind.

“I’m so happy; after running in Rome, I said I have to prepare for a record, because in Rome I was just running to win a race, but after running 14:03, I said that I’m capable of running a world record. So, let me go back home, and then come to Eugene,” the world 5000m silver medalist said.

It is also the second consecutive time that Chebet has left her mark at Hayward Field, having clocked a world record of 28:54.14 in the women’s 10,000m at the same competition in May last year.

Regardless of lightning striking twice, Chebet credited her outstanding performance to discipline, hard work and a strong support system.

“Discipline and hard work, my coach and my husband have been there assisting me in everything I’m doing in training and supporting me, and Faith (Kipyegon) has been a close friend to me. Hayward Field is good for me. This isn’t my first time coming here, so I can say that it’s a good track for me,” she said.

Pleasantries notwithstanding, Kipyegon and Chebet could clash at the World Championships in Tokyo in September this year.

Other than being a Diamond League discipline, Saturday’s race was also an opportunity for Athletics Kenya (AK) to select athletes to represent the country at the global competition — as far as the women’s 5000m is concerned.

Chebet is keeping her fingers crossed that all works out according to plan.

“I’m happy to represent my country and I know when going to the World Championship, we have a strong field. We hope for good health and good results there,” she said.

A mouthwatering clash of the world record holders — Kipyegon, Chebet and Jebet — in Tokyo awaits.