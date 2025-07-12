Wanyonyi hungry for Rudisha’s world record after milestone in Monaco

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12, 2025 – Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi believes it is only a matter of time before he breaks the world record for the men’s 800m.

Wanyonyi admits becoming the fastest man in the one-lap race is at the top of his to-do list.

“Sometimes I am thinking about world record. I think I can break it in the future. Focus in now on the preparations for the next races before the World Championships,” the 20-year-old said.

The World 800m silver medalist has long been tipped to succeed his fellow countryman, David Rudisha, as the world record holder for the men’s 800m.

Rudisha clocked 1:40.91 to win the London Olympics in stunning fashion, in what has become one of the indelible moments of the quadrennial competition.

Wanyonyi continued his steady journey towards becoming Rudisha’s heir with another standout performance at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday night.

The youngster ran a world lead of 1:41.44, showing a clean pair of heels to American Josh Hoey — who finished second in a personal best (PB) of 1:42.01 — as well as Algerian Sedjati Djamel — who clocked 1:42.20 to claim third spot.

Wanyonyi revealed the race was not a walk in the park as it seemed, giving credit to his competitors who he noted were equally fast.

“I came to run a season’s best and a meeting record. I came prepared. I gave my best today so I am happy with the result. 800m in now very competitive so I need to push even harder than usual on my trainings,” the 2021 World Under 20 champion said.

The win was Wanyonyi’s third Diamond League triumph this year, following Oslo (1:42.78) and Stockholm (1:41.95), both held last month.