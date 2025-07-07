Chebet salivating at prospect of more success in women’s 1500m

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7, 2025 – Triple world record holder Beatrice Chebet has opened up to the possibility of running in the women’s 1500m in the near future.

Chebet believes she has the tools to perform well in the race or even break the world record.

“I’ll try the 1500m…I know I can deliver good results. It’s just a matter of believing in myself. We ladies don’t give ourselves a limit…we simply go for it,” the double Olympic champion said.

The world record for the women’s 1500m is currently held by her fellow Kenyan, Faith Kipyegon, who clocked 3:48.68 at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday.

It was the third time in two years that the triple Olympic champion has smashed the world record for the three-and-three-quarter lap race, having clocked 3:49.04 at the Paris Diamond League in July 7, last year.

The two have lined up at the start point before, meeting each other at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest as well as the Paris Olympics, last year.

At the global competition, Kipyegon emerged triumphant, clocking 14:53.88 to win gold in the 12-and-a-half lap race.

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan clocked 14:54.11 to clinch silver as Chebet had to be content with bronze after running 14:54.33 to finish third.

However, the 25-year-old turned the tables at the quadrennial event, clocking 14:28.56 to claim the Olympic title.

Kipyegon finished second in a season’s best (SB) of 14:29.60 whereas Hassan came third after also clocking a SB of 14:30.61.

Competition on the track notwithstanding, Chebet admits Kipyegon has been a huge mentor in her career.

She recounted how the two had encouraged one another on the way to breaking the world record in their respective races on Saturday.

“Before I went for the race, she told me to go for it and so I did. Thereafter, I came and she told me that she would be racing last and trying to break the world record and I am so happy I was there to watch her do it. I am so happy for her,” the World Cross Country champion explained.

Another world record to her name, Chebet has now turned her attention to the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

She is careful not to pop the champagne early, noting that much work lies ahead as she prepares to double in the women’s 5000m and 10,000m at the biennial event.

“I can’t celebrate too much because there is still the World Championships where I want to win a medal. I’ll go back home and simply spend some time with my family as I prepare for the national trials where I will try to make the team for the women’s 10,000m. I am happy that the pressure to break the world record is now off my shoulders,” Chebet said.

The national trials will be held on July 22 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.