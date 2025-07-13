Arsenal target Gyokeres faces Sporting disciplinary action

LONDON, England, July 13, 2025 – Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres is facing disciplinary action by his club Sporting after failing to report for pre-season training, says the Portuguese club’s president Frederico Varandas.

Varandas added that any potential transfer was now becoming “more complicated”.

BBC Sport reported last week that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta held face-to-face talks with Sweden international Gyokeres in Portugal.

Sources have told BBC Sport that talks are ongoing with Arsenal, who are still hopeful of striking a deal, with their most recent proposal for the 27-year-old totalling about 70m euros (£60m) including add-ons.

Last month Sporting president Varandas said there was no ‘gentleman’s agreement’ for Gyokeres to leave for 70m euros but added that the club would not demand his full release clause of 100m euros (£85m).

Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games last season, has yet to publicly explain why he has not turned up for pre-season.

Varandas told Portuguese news agency Lusa that “no one is above the interests of the club”.

“We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group,” Varandas said.

“If they don’t want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we’ll be very comfortable with that for the next three years.

“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave.”

Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 matches during his two seasons in Portugal, firing Sporting to two league titles.