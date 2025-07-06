How Kipyegon channeled ‘Breaking4’ heartbreak to smash world record in Eugene

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6, 2025 – Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon says she badly wanted to break the world record for the women’s 1500m after coming agonisingly close to running the mile in under four minutes, a fortnight ago.

Kipyegon says she channeled the energy from the ‘Breaking4 Mile’ attempt in Paris to smash her world record at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday night.

“I think the changes were that I was preparing myself for something special, which was to run under four minutes in a mile and I think I pushed myself, getting better and better toward the 1500, so I knew it was possible to still run under 3:49. I’m grateful to God that I made it today because I talked about it last week, and here I am breaking the world record,” the double world record holder said.

Kipyegon clocked 3:48.68 on her way to victory, smashing the previous record of 3:49.04 that she set at the Paris Diamond League on July 7, last year.

Ethiopian Diribe Welteji clocked a personal best (PB) of 3:51.44 to finish second as Australian Jessica Hull timed a season’s best (SB) of 3:52.67 to take third place.

It was a perfect way for Kipyegon to bounce back after she fell six seconds shy of becoming the only woman to ever clock a sub-four in the mile.

The 30-year-old clocked 4:06.42 in the ‘Breaking4’ challenge at the Charlety Stadium in Paris — setting an unofficial world record for the mile in the process.

Even though she wishes to have run under four minutes in the French capital, Kipyegon is nonetheless grateful for her team that have chiseled her into top form.

“This is the time I was expecting when I was in Paris, I say that it’s still possible to run under 3:49, and I’m just so grateful. I thank God, I thank my management, I thank my coach and all of the support system who have been supporting me through this journey, so it feels amazing,” she noted.

The world 1500m and 5000m champion also acknowledged that competition in the discipline is becoming tougher.

Kipyegon expressed her gratitude for the competition, noting it has only made her better.

“To be honest, the ladies are pushing me too because they are running quick now and I’m happy that when I broke a world record, they are all running very fast, and that is what I wanted, to motivate the younger generation to come and do even better,” she said.

Kipyegon added: “For them to follow me, it feels so great that they are pushing me as well to break records. These ladies are amazing, I love them. I love competing with them and I normally tell them, let’s push each other and we can still break barriers.”