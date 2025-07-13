Paarwater preaches caution as Simbas tackle Zimbabwe in crucial Africa Cup duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kenya’s head coach Jerome Paarwater has warned his team that they need to maintain discipline of the highest regard as they take on Zimbabwe in a crucial Rugby Africa Cup semi-final duel in Kampala.

The match is crucial as the tournament also serves as the African qualifiers for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. A win in the semis will take either team a step closer to the final and a ticket to the global showpiece in Australia.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after the team’s final training session in Kampala, coach Paarwater broke down the danger they expect from defending champions Namibia.

“They have a really good kicker who rarely misses so any setpiece is a chance for them to gain points and this match is all about points. We have to maintain discipline of the highest respect and not giveaway possession easily as well as minimize mistakes. We have to play through our structures and concentrate throughout the entire 90 minutes of the game. It is going to be a very tough and physical game because we know Zimbabwe are good but we are going for the win,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

The coach remains confident that the team has what it takes to qualify to the World Cup for the first time ever, and believes a win against the Zimbabweans will show their intent and ability.