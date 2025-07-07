Duran joins Fenerbahce on loan from Al-Nassr

ISTANBUL, Turkey, July 7, 2025 – Colombia striker Jhon Duran has joined Fenerbahce on a year-long loan – six months after moving from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr in a £71m deal.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in 29 games for Villa last season then after joining Al-Nassr in January, found the net 12 times in 18 matches for the Saudi Arabian side.

“Our club has reached an agreement with both the club and the player for Jhon Duran to join our squad on a one-year loan,” said Fenerbahce in a statement.

“We wish our player a season full of success under our striped jersey.”

Duran, who has three goals in 17 internationals for Colombia, joined Villa from Chicago Fire for £18m in January 2023.

He scored 20 goals in 78 games for the club but 61 of those appearances came from the bench, with Duran unable to regularly displace England striker Ollie Watkins from the starting line-up.

He helped Al-Nassr finish third in the Saudi Pro League last season and while he is leaving, Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo is staying after signing a two-year contract with the club last month.

Fenerbache, who are managed by Jose Mourinho, finished second in the Turkish league last season.