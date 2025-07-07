Long road ahead for Kurgat after securing ticket to World Championships - Capital Sports
Kenya's Ronald Kwemoi (L) and Edwin Kurgat celebrate after qualifying for the final of the men's 5000m. PHOTO/ALEX ISABOKE

Athletics

Long road ahead for Kurgat after securing ticket to World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7, 2025 – Kenyan long distance runner Edwin Kurgat believes there is a lot he needs to improve on ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo.

The American-based athlete has prioritised speedwalk as one area to chisel ahead of his second-ever appearance in the Team Kenya singlet.

“And so I knew, I had to be really mentally ready to secure it. So I just had to chill, relax, try to go with the 26:40 pace.” Now I think I’m ready to work on my speedwalk,” the 29-year-old said.

Kurgat was speaking after a fourth place finish in the men’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on Saturday night.

He clocked a personal best (PB) of 26:45.35 in a race won by Binian Mehary who timed a world lead of 26:43.82 to engineer a podium sweep for Ethiopia.

Following Kurgat closely were fellow countrymen, Ishmael Kipkurui (26:47.72), Benson Kiplangat (26:50.00) and Stanley Mburu (26:56.36) — all of them recording PBs.

The race was used by Athletics Kenya (AK) to select athletes to represent Kenya in the 25-lap race at the World Championships.

Kurgat says securing his place on the plane to Tokyo was topmost in his mind.

“It feels really good. It was really confusing at first to know what pace we were going. I just knew I want to get a good time, and at the same time I want to get a qualification for the World Championship,” the St Patrick’s Iten High School alumnus said.

He will be hoping for a better outcome than last year’s Paris Olympics where he ran 13:17.18 to finish seventh in the men’s 5000m.

Saturday’s competition was the third of the year, having finished sixth in the men’s 3000m at the Grand Slam Series in Philadelphia (8:04.18) and fifth in the men’s 5000m at the Doha Diamond League (13:19.32).

