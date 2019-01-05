You are here:

Guardiola warned by FA after touchline rant

Referee Anthony Taylor has words with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola © AFP / Oli SCARFF

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 5Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association over his behaviour after Manchester City manager launched into a touchline rant during the champions’ crucial 2-1 victory against Liverpool.

Guardiola threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after a decision from referee Anthony Taylor went against City in the second half on Thursday.

It is the 47-year-old’s first warning and the decision was posted on the FA website, which also makes it clear that any manager receiving four such warnings must serve a touchline ban.

City moved to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool thanks to Leroy Sane’s second half winner at the Etihad Stadium.

