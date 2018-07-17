Thierry Henry quits TV to focus on coaching

Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Shares
Thierry Henry was an assistant coach as Belgium finished third at the World Cup and has decided he wants to give up his work as a pundit and focus on management. © AFP/File / FRANCK FIFE

PARIS, France, Jul 16Retired France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry said on Monday that he was quitting as a football analyst with British broadcaster Sky Sports to focus on a coaching career.

Henry, who had worked for Sky since 2015, has also been an assistant to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez since 2016 and helped lead the team to third place at the World Cup.

“Over the last four years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football,” Henry wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Content

Henry unsure if he’s ready for Arsenal job
Thierry Henry becomes Belgium assistant coach
Henry eyes ‘dream’ job as Arsenal manager

“These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long-term ambition to become a football manager.

“I have decided that I must leave Sky Sports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal.”

Henry gained his coaching licence working with Arsenal’s youth team but opted in 2016 to focus on his work for Sky rather than take a job at the club.

France’s all-time leading goalscorer, was a member of the squads that won the 1998 World Cup on home soil and Euro 2000 alongside Didier Deschamps, who on Sunday was crowned world champion for a second time as manager of France.

Shares
Popular
Russia’s Pussy Riot claim World Cup pitch invasion
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Ozil to travel with Arsenal to Singapore
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
AFP’s team of the World Cup
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Putin leaves World Cup ball in Trump’s half
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Ronaldo sparks Champions League dreams ahead of Juventus unveiling
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Recent
Ronaldo aiming for Champions League success with Juve
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Thierry Henry quits TV to focus on coaching
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Russia jails Pussy Riot members for World Cup pitch invasion
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Bolt poised for trial with Aussie football club
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
New EPL season to start with rivals trying to catch Man City
Posted on by Team OddsShark