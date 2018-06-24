You are here:

Japan, Senegal draw keeps last-16 hope alive

Senegal’s Mbaye Niang makes a shot as Japan’s Shoji Gen attempts to block during their World Cup Group H clash in Yakaterinburg on June 24, 2018.  PHOTO/FIFA

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, Jun 24- Keisuke Honda’s late goal earned Japan a deserved 2-2 draw against Senegal in Yekaterinburg on Sunday to keep alive both teams’ hopes of last-16 qualification from Group H.

A lucky deflection off Sadio Mane put Senegal into an early lead, with Takashi Inui levelling. Against the run of play, teenager Moussa Wague put the Africans back in front only for Honda to fire into an open net and snatch a point.

The stalemate leaves both sides on four points. Pointless Poland and Colombia meet later Sunday in Kazan with the last-16 spots determined next Thursday.

