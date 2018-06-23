No much transfer activity for Gor- Kerr

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22- Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia’s head coach Dylan Kerr says he is only looking for one striker in the June transfer window and will not be going for many changes at the club.

The league leaders have been silent in the transfer window which has eight days before closing and Kerr says overall he is quite pleased with the squad he has.

“I think I am happy with the squad the way it is. I would only wish to add one more striker and that’s what we are looking for. But at this point of the season, it is hard to get a good one but we will keep looking. I just want to add in some element of competition in the squad to make sure everyone is working,” the tactician noted.

The tactician has also hinted he had wanted to keep winger Oliver Maloba who has been signed by Tusker FC on Friday with the former City Stars man having left the team at the beginning of the season.

-Gor back to focus on league-

Meanwhile, the league leaders will shift their attention to the league assignments after a comfortable 5-0 win over Kenpoly in the Football Kenya Federation Shield as they tackle Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on Saturday.

K’Ogalo are still unbeaten on top of the standings with a six point buffer and four matches at hand. This game against the soldiers will be one of the four.

Coach Kerr knows he will be in for a tough ride and says he will go in with his strongest squad to ensure the unbeaten run is kept intact.

“I have just read in the press their coach saying they will come in to break our unbeaten run. I know it will be tough because everyone wants to beat us. Also, Ulinzi is a tough team physically and they have lots of running in them,” the coach noted.

Over their last 18 meetings, Gor have had the brightest days winning eight of those games, losing four and drawing six. Gor have won four of their last five games and are on top of their form while Ulinzi are winless in four, drawing two and losing a similar number.

While Gor and Ulinzi battle it out in the league, the rest of the clubs will be turning their attention to the Shield Round of 32.

The headline fixture of the weekend will be down in Mombasa where 2015 champions Bandari play their 2016 counterparts Tusker FC. Tusker have been struggling to mint results in the league and playing the Shield would be a welcome distraction for head coach Robert Matano as he looks to steady the ship.

Bandari are on a better run of form having won two of their last three league matches and coach ken Odhiambo is hoping to pick a win as they look to vie for a second title.

Defending champions AFC Leopards who are on a run of three consecutive wins will meanwhile be away to Rainforest at the Karuturi Stadium in Naivasha

FKF Shield fixtures:

Saturday

Mwatate United vs Ushuru (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm), Bandari vs Tusker (Mbaraki Grounds, 3 pm), Leysa vs KCB (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm), Kariobangi Sharks vs Wazito (Camp Toyoyo, 3.15 pm), Posta Rangers vs Kisumu Hot Stars (Green Stadium Kericho, 1 pm), Kisumu All Stars vs Riverplate (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3 pm), Ligi Ndogo vs Modern Coast Rangers (Hope Center, 3 pm)

Sunday

Vegpro vs Vihiga United (Karuturi Grounds, 1 pm), Rainforest vs AFC Leopards (Karuturi Grounds, 3.15 pm), Friend Zone vs Zetech University (Camp Toyoyo, 11 am), Sofapaka vs Baba Dogo United (Camp Toyoyo, 1 pm), Kenya Police vs Nzoia Sugar (Narok Stadium, 3 pm), Western Stima vs Bidco United (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3 pm), Bungoma Superstars vs Transfoc (Kanduyi Stadium, 3 pm).