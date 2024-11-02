Arsenal drop points at Newcastle United

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 2 – Alexander Isak scored the only goal as Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

The Swede’s 12th-minute header came after the Gunners failed to clear their lines and Anthony Gordon sent a sumptuous ball into the area.

Arsenal had started the game well but once Isak found the net they struggled to get a handle on proceedings and lacked creativity in the final third.

Mikel Arteta made changes in the second half to try to break down Newcastle’s resolute defence but his side registered just one shot on target across the 90 minutes.

Victory for the Magpies moves them up to eighth in the league while Arsenal are third and will find themselves eight points adrift of Manchester City in top spot should Pep Guardiola’s side beat Bournemouth later on Saturday.

Arsenal’s title race hopes dented

Arteta said prior to the match that it is “too early” to talk about the title race but defeat leaves them in a difficult position.

The Spaniard has suggested that injury troubles have hampered his side at times but, having limped off in last week’s draw against Liverpool, both Gabriel and Jurrien Timber started the match in the North East, with William Saliba also back from suspension.

Bukayo Saka’s fitness has also been a concern but he played 85 minutes against Liverpool, came on as a substitute in the midweek win over Preston and started against the Magpies.

The absence of Martin Odegaard is, however, a clear issue for the Gunners with the lack of fluidity and vision evident against Newcastle.

This fixture last season finished with the same scoreline but was laced with controversy as Gordon’s goal was subject to three VAR checks – all of which came back in Newcastle’s favour – and Arteta labelled the decision a “disgrace”.

But the Arsenal boss can have no complaints about the manner in which his side were beaten this time as the hosts ultimately had the better of them.

Arsenal dominated possession in the second half but lacked cutting edge as Declan Rice headed what was probably their best chance of the game wide in the final minutes.

Arteta’s team were unbeaten until their 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth two weeks ago, but they are now without a win in three league matches and have lost vital ground on their title rivals.

Newcastle back on track

Newcastle sat 10th and without a win in their last five league outings prior to this match with their form becoming an increasing cause for concern.

But Eddie Howe said his side were buoyed by their impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and Isak’s early goal handed them the momentum and allowed them to dictate play.

This calendar year, only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (24) and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (21) have scored more Premier League goals than Isak (17).

Newcastle managed the game well, defending brilliantly and causing the game to become disjointed, which suited their game plan.

Joe Willock had chances to double his side’s lead in the second period while Isak’s powerful effort was saved by David Raya.

But it was in defence where Howe’s side should be praised as superb performances from full-backs Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento nullified any threat from Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the flanks.

Last season, with commitments domestically and in Europe, Newcastle struggled to replicate the form that saw them finish fourth in the previous campaign but this victory will boost their hopes of reaching those heights again this time around.