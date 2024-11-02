Hawks Bounce Back with Dominant Win Over Vijana Queens in Zone Five Qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Equity Hawks defeated Vijana Queens 92-46 in the WBLA 2024 Zone Five Qualifiers at Zanzibar’s Amaan Indoor Stadium, securing a victory in the 5th-8th place bracket.

After a strong group stage showing, where they sailed over Fox Divas (Tanzania) and Gladiators (Burundi) but fell to Rwanda’s REG, the Hawks suffered a quarterfinal loss (80-63) against rivals KPA.

From the outset, the Hawks controlled the game, establishing a 21-13 lead in the first quarter.

While Vijana Queens rallied with improved offensive execution in the second, the Hawks still maintained a 28-24 advantage in that period.

The Hawks then amplified their intensity, outscoring their opponents 19-8 in the third quarter to build a commanding 57-32 lead.

Bench contributions proved crucial in maintaining this momentum. In the final quarter, they showcased a truly dominant display, with the Hawks exploding for a 35-14 run fuelled by double-digit scoring performances from Michele Sokoudjou (18 points), Lavin Auma (12 points), Jemimah Omondi (11 points), Rita Onyango, and Judith Pantaleo.

Captain Ben Oluoch commended the team’s resilience: “After yesterday’s disappointment, the ladies responded magnificently, seizing control early and maintaining their focus. This was the bounce-back performance we needed, a testament to their hard work.”

Team captain Betty Kananu added, “We minimized our mistakes, maintained a high tempo, and decisively extended our lead in the fourth quarter. We’ll carry this same energy into our final game.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Hawks now prepare to face Uganda’s JKL on Saturday in the 5th-place game.