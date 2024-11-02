Shujaa expected to resume training for World Series despite reports of contract dispute - Capital Sports
Shujaa players celebrate with fans at the Munich Challenger Series. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION TWITTER

Rugby

Shujaa expected to resume training for World Series despite reports of contract dispute

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 2 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have come out to address reports that the national men’s rugby 7s team campaign in the World Rugby Series is in jeopardy due to a contract dispute.

KRU CEO Thomas Odundo says contracts have been issued to the players and the union continues to receive their feedback on the same.

“The contracts were shared to the players. They are being reviewed and they continue to give us feedback. They’ll be back on the field in no time,” Odundo said.

The past week has been characterised by speculation that the team were not training following contract disputes between the union and the players.

However, Odundo clarifies that the team took a break after last month’s Safari 7s at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

“In terms of preparations, I think they have been good because they have played up and until…including the Safari 7s. After that, they took a break. It is expected that there would be concerns whether they are getting new contracts or not,”

Shujaa will be returning to the prestigious competition after one season in the cold and begin their campaign in Dubai on November 30-December 1.

A week later, they head to Cape Town, South Africa for the second leg on December 7-8, which will be the final one of the year before the series resumes on January 24-26 in Perth, Australia.

They secured their place at the high table of rugby 7s in style — beating Germany 33-15 at the promotion playoffs in Madrid.

