Prisons continue winning rhythm against Injs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Kenya Prisons set the full mark by beating Cameroon’s Injs by straight sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-14) in 71 minutes in Pool D of Women’s African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.

Prisons finished the pool match with the best record of 4-0 and 9 points, while Injs dropped to 2-2 in the third position.

Prisons big gun Mercy Moim played her best and came as best scorer with 21 points , while Injs Suzanne Ngo scored 8 points as the best scorer for the loser.