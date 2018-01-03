Posta Rangers snap up Kago, AFC’s Ingotsi

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- Posta Rangers tactician Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has acquired the services of former Tusker FC winger Danson Kago who re-joins the club on a three-year deal while AFC Leopards youngster Marcelus Ingosti has also been roped in ahead of the new season.

The two are among six new players that Omollo has signed as he began his 2018 pre-season preparations. Also joining the team is defender Suleiman Ngotho from Thika United, Peter Ng’ang’a from Nakuru All Stars while Jeremiah Wanjala is also expected to join from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Posta have also re-signed forward Cavin Odongo from Kariobangi Sharks after the youngster failed to flourish having moved to the then Premier League newbies at the beginning of 2017.

“We have concentrated mostly on forward players because that was our major weakness last season. We defended very well but our quality in the final third was lacking. These are players who will add a lot of impetus to our forward play,” Pamzo told Capital Sport.

“I have watched Ingotsi at AFC and I really like his energy. He is young and promising and will be a good addition. Kago comes in with a lot of experience and he is a player with quality as well,” further added the tactician.

Kago made his name at Posta Rangers before moving to Sofapaka and eventually to Tusker where he was among the 19 players dropped at the close of the season.

Meanwhile, the club has released midfielders Joseph Kuria and Edwin Mwaura, defenders Donald and Gilbert Owiti, Hashim Mukhwana and Rwandese forward Jean Karekezi.

Omollo is confident that they can improve their performance from 2017 when they finished fourth despite spending most of the first leg top of the table.

“I am pleased with our performance last season. We started very well though we lost consistency at some point. This season I am quite confident we can do better. We have a very good team and everyone is looking forward to doing well,” the KPL winner with Tusker FC in 2011 added.

For their pre-season training, Posta are exploring options of a two-week high altitude training camp in either Eldoret, Kericho or Nakuru.