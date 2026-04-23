Injured Spain’s Yamal ‘Expected To Be Fit’ For World Cup

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 23 – Spain forward Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of Barcelona’s season but is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup.

The 18-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in his left leg during Wednesday’s 1–0 victory over Celta Vigo.

He had given Barcelona the lead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute but then immediately signalled to the bench before falling to the ground, clutching his left hamstring.

He was helped off the pitch by medical staff and headed straight down the tunnel.

The club confirmed the injury on Thursday, stating that Yamal “will follow a conservative treatment plan” and will miss the remainder of the league season, though he is “expected to return in time for the World Cup”.

“This injury leaves me off the field at the time I most wanted to be, and it hurts more than I can explain,” Yamal posted on Instagram on Thursday.

“It hurts not being able to fight with my team-mates, not being able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know they’re going to drop their souls in every game.

“I’ll be there, even if it’s from the outside, supporting, encouraging and pushing as one more. This is not the end, this is just a break. I’ll come back stronger, more eager than ever, and next season will be better.”

Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, are top of the table and nine points clear of rivals Real Madrid, who they play at home on 10 May as one of their remaining six games.

Spain begin their World Cup campaign in Group H against Cape Verde on 15 June, before facing Saudi Arabia on 21 June and Uruguay on 27 June.