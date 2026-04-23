KPC Women’s Volleyball Team Wins Bronze At Africa Club Championships

CAIRO, Egypt, Apr 23 – Six-time African Women’s Volleyball champions, Kenya Pipeline finished third at the Africa Club Championships after defeating Club Féminin de Carthage (CFC) of Tunisia in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.

The ‘oilers’ dominated the game that ended 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 25-21.

The team, under the tutelage of head coach Geoffrey Omondi started off their title fight with successful Pool A sweeps against Seychelles’ ARS and Cameroon’s Lotto Team Volley where they won all three sets respectively.

Kenya Pipeline, with 21 continental medals in their cabinet, romped into the semi-finals after a commanding and well-deserved 3–1 victory over rivals Nairobi DCI in a thrilling clash staged in Cairo.

KPC team has frequently faced Tunisian giants CF Carthage in crucial, high-stakes matches during the tournament where in 2022, Pipeline clinched the Bronze medal by beating Carthage 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11) in a five-set thriller in Kelibia.

In 2023, KPC engaged the Tusnisian side in a semi-final showdown on home soil, rising from a set down to defeat Carthage 3-2 (18-25, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9) to secure a spot in the final while in 2025, KPC defeated CF Carthage in straight sets, 3-0 (28-26, 25-14, 25-18).

Head Coach Omondi said the team would continue with its upbeat resolve to maintain high standards adding, “we are working on strengthening our team to secure the gold medal in future matches.”