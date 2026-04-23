KPC Women’s Volleyball Team Wins Bronze At Africa Club Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Club at Africa Club Championships.

Volleyball

KPC Women’s Volleyball Team Wins Bronze At Africa Club Championships

Published

CAIRO, Egypt, Apr 23 – Six-time African Women’s Volleyball champions, Kenya Pipeline finished third at the Africa Club Championships after defeating Club Féminin de Carthage (CFC) of Tunisia in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ‘oilers’ dominated the game that ended 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 25-21.

The team, under the tutelage of head coach Geoffrey Omondi started off their title fight with successful Pool A sweeps against Seychelles’ ARS and Cameroon’s Lotto Team Volley where they won all three sets respectively.

Kenya Pipeline, with 21 continental medals in their cabinet, romped into the semi-finals after a commanding and well-deserved 3–1 victory over rivals Nairobi DCI in a thrilling clash staged in Cairo.

KPC team has frequently faced Tunisian giants CF Carthage in crucial, high-stakes matches during the tournament where in 2022, Pipeline clinched the Bronze medal by beating Carthage 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11) in a five-set thriller in Kelibia.

In 2023, KPC engaged the Tusnisian side in a semi-final showdown on home soil, rising from a set down to defeat Carthage 3-2 (18-25, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9) to secure a spot in the final while in 2025, KPC defeated CF Carthage in straight sets, 3-0 (28-26, 25-14, 25-18).

Head Coach Omondi said the team would continue with its upbeat resolve to maintain high standards adding, “we are working on strengthening our team to secure the gold medal in future matches.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020