Yamal Injures Himself Scoring Penalty in Barca Win

BARCELONA, Spain, Apr 23 – Lamine Yamal injured himself as he scored the penalty that gave Barcelona a narrow victory over Celta Viga and extended their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points.

The 18-year-old converted from the spot in the 40th minute at the Nou Camp after he skipped into the box and was brought down by Yoel Lago.

But straight after slotting past Celta keeper Ionut Radu, Lamine Yamal signalled to the bench and went to ground clutching his left hamstring.

He limped off the pitch with the help of team doctors and headed straight down the tunnel as he was replaced by Roony Bardghji.

The injury will also be a worry for Spain with fewer than 50 days before the start of the World Cup.

“We have to wait,” Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said after the match.

“We have to see what it is. I think there’s something, because he felt it and after the goal he would not leave the pitch without a reason. Hopefully, it’s not so bad.”

The victory moves reigning La Liga champions Barcelona – who have six games left -a step closer to retaining their title.

Flick will hope Yamal’s injury does not keep him out of next month’s Clasico meeting with second-placed Real Madrid.

The teenager, who has scored 16 goals and assisted 11 more in La Liga this term, was named the Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024 as Spain lifted the trophy.

“I hope [his injury] is for as few weeks as possible. He’ll be tested and we’ll see what it is,” Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri told Movistar Plus.

“I wish him the best of luck, and he should stay calm – he’s young and will surely recover well.”