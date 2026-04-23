Omanyala Targets Sub-10 At Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23, 2026 – Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, has issued a bold declaration ahead of Friday’s Absa Kip Keino Classic, vowing to stand on business and deliver a second consecutive sub-10-second performance for the home crowd.

The Commonwealth champion arrives at the Nyayo National Stadium in his best form in nearly two years. Last Saturday, Omanyala silenced critics at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix by clocking a blistering 9.98 seconds, his first time dipping under the 10-second barrier since August 2024.

Speaking at the official pre-race press conference in Nairobi on Thursday, a confident Omanyala emphasized that his victory in Ethiopia was just the beginning of his 2026 resurgence.

“Now that we’ve picked up the momentum in Addis Ababa, we have to stand on business tomorrow. I am feeling good, the execution is getting sharper, and I’m looking to run under 10 seconds again,” Omanyala said.

For Omanyala, the Kip Keino Classic has historically been his favorite hunting ground. It was on this very track in 2021 that he set the African record of 9.77s, and he clearly intends to treat the home fans to another masterclass under the new stadium floodlights.

After a challenging 2025 season where he struggled with consistency and narrowly missed the sub-10 mark, Omanyala’s 9.98s in Addis Ababa have shifted the narrative. The Kenyan sprint king has reunited with his former coach, Duncan Ayiemba, a partnership that already seems to be paying dividends in his drive phase and top-end speed.

“The food is ready, and it’s time to serve it. I am coming with speed to the party,” Omanyala added.

While Omanyala is the man to beat, the 100m field is stacked with elite talent looking to spoil the homecoming party. He will line up against Canada’s Olympic medalist Aaron Brown, American speedster Pjai Austin, and a hungry pack of local sprinters, including Mark Otieno and Isaac Omurwa.

With entry to the stadium set to be free, a holy crowd is expected to pack Nyayo Stadium to witness if Omanyala can maintain his “sub-10” streak and reclaim his status as the undisputed king of the continental tour.