The PGK Equator Tour Returns For The Second Edition At Vet Lab

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The second edition of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour officially teed off Thursday at the Par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club in Nairobi.

The opening leg of the second edition, running to Sunday 26th, will feature over 50 professional golfers, including four Safaricom-sponsored players: Samuel Njoroge, Mutahi Kibugu, Matthew Wahome, and Mohit Mediratta.

“Last year was a successful season for our team, and we are delighted to have lifted the shield after finishing top overall. That victory was a proud moment for us and gave the team great confidence heading into the new season. We are excited for this year’s edition and look forward to competing strongly once again as we aim to defend our title,” said Mutahi Kibugu.

In the first edition, the four Safaricom-sponsored golfers topped the overall standings with 8,555 points, following a series of strong performances throughout the season.

Out of the four, three players, Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, and Mohit M. Mediratta, went on to qualify for and compete in the 2026 Magical Kenya Open held at Karen Country Club in March.

“We are truly pleased to see the impact this series is having on our young players, shaping them and preparing them to compete at the highest level on global stages such as the Magical Kenya Open. We are proud to continue backing these four golfers as they build on their experience and rise to even higher levels of competition. Last year, they made us proud by topping the corporate standings, and we are confident they will carry that same momentum into this season. We wish them the very best,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom.

“Last year was not really good for me, but every day in golf is a learning opportunity. This new season, I am ready together with my team. I have been putting in the work, sharpening my game, and I am confident things will turn around,” said Matthew Wahome.

This year’s edition of the PGK Equator Tour is expected to run from April 2026 through February 2027, culminating in a grand finale ahead of the 2027 Magical Kenya Open.

Last year, Safaricom, through the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), announced a three-year sponsorship deal worth KES 3 million to support the four golfers. The sponsorship underscores Safaricom’s commitment to sports development and its continued investment in creating opportunities for young talent in golf.