Kenya to start Sydney 7s against Argentina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 – The HSBC Sevens World Series resumes on the weekend of January 26 with the third leg in Sydney where Kenya will be seeking to start the year on a high with at least a Main Cup semi final reach.

Shujaa, who are drawn in Pool B will open their campaign in Sydney against a tricky Argentina side on Friday, January 26 at 11:06 am EAT before taking on a resilient France side at 7.25am on Saturday, 27 January before winding up against Wales at 11.36am the same day.

The tournament’s knockout stages will kick-off at 2.00am on Sunday, 28 January.

New Zealand currently lead the standings on 41 points after reaching the Main Cup final at the season opening Dubai Sevens before winning December’s second leg in Cape Town.

Shujaa are placed 11th on the log after reaching the Main Cup quarterfinal in Dubai and finishing 13th overall in Cape Town.

Head coach Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu will be looking to improve the team’s 12th finish last season in his second stint in charge.

Shujaa’s playing times in Sydney (EAT)

Friday 26 January

Kenya v Argentina 11.06am

Saturday 27 January

Kenya v France 7.25am

Kenya v Wales 11.36am