Giroud happy to stay at Arsenal in January

Shares

PARIS, France, Nov 12- Olivier Giroud insists he is happy to remain at Arsenal, despite being limited to a bit-part role this season.

Giroud was on the verge of moving to Everton during the summer, before the 31-year-old decided to remain at the Emirates and fight for his place.

The French international is yet to start a Premier League game this season, with Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette both preferred up front.

But after scoring for France in Friday’s friendly win over Wales, Giroud says he has no regrets over his decision to remain with Arsene Wenger’s men and that situation won’t change in the January transfer window.

“I’m sure Arsene was watching, especially because Aaron [Ramsey] was playing too,” said Giroud.

“He’s always supporting me and there is a lot of trust in each other. He trusts in me and I try to give it back on the pitch when I can.

“For the moment I am not questioning myself about my future. I am happy at Arsenal and I am fine with the decision to stay because I want to.

“I am thinking that the story between the club and myself was not over and not finished. We will see what happens but I am happy at Arsenal for the moment.”