Wetang’ula Hints at 2032 Presidential Bid, Rallies Western Youth Behind Ruto

BUNGOMA, Kenya Jun 7 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged young people in Western Kenya to support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in the 2027 General Election, saying their participation will be critical in shaping the country’s future leadership.

At the same time, the National Assembly Speaker hinted at his own presidential ambitions in 2032 as he rallied the region to firmly back President Ruto for a second term, arguing that such support would lay the groundwork for future political succession.

“I have walked a long political journey. I cannot now come back to seek a Senate seat, a parliamentary seat, or a governorship. I am moving forward,” Wetang’ula told thousands of youths gathered at his Namuyemba residence on Sunday.

The Ford Kenya leader said Western Kenya politicians must cultivate strong national alliances as part of a long-term political strategy.

“We must build friendships with other communities from the Coast, Luo Nyanza, the Rift Valley, and Mount Kenya. I want you to be my goodwill ambassadors as I prepare myself for the top job,” he said.

Wetang’ula said his immediate political priority remains supporting President Ruto’s re-election campaign, describing their partnership as vital for national stability and development.

“We are pushing President Ruto’s agenda; we are partners. Now we must work for his re-election in 2027, and then in 2032 it will be our turn. The best way to get there is by using the President’s goodwill,” he said.

The Speaker also urged eligible youths to acquire national identity cards, saying the document is essential for voter registration and participation in democratic processes.

“It is important to get your political weapon. The identity card is what allows you to get your vote. I want to urge you, young people, you are my last line of defence. I work hard because of you. I move fast and tirelessly like dikdik because of you,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, David Wakoli warned against what he termed attacks and insults directed at Western Kenya leaders.

“Papa wa Roma (Man Weta) has given direction. Some politicians are fond of coming to Bungoma to insult others. They use our young people, and when they are arrested and taken to court or jail, we are the ones who bail them out. From today, if anyone attacks or insults Weta, we will respond,” Wakoli said.

Nabii Nabwera said leaders from Western Kenya were already aligning themselves ahead of the 2032 presidential contest and stressed the need for regional unity.

“I have just come from Kakamega County, where I presented evidence that Members of Parliament from Western Kenya have agreed that Speaker Wetang’ula is the one we are moving forward with towards the 2032 General Election,” he said.

“But before that, there are shoulders we must step on to rise higher, those shoulders are President William Ruto. We must be like Central Kenya and stand behind one person,” he added.

Other leaders who accompanied the Speaker included Catherine Wambilianga, John Makali, John Chikati, former Mwambu Mabonga and Jennifer Mbatiany.

The leaders also encouraged youths to register as voters, noting that many in the region still lack national identity cards despite the government waiving fees for first-time registration and replacements.

Makali urged young people to take advantage of the waiver.

“I want to urge you to take advantage of the government’s waiver on fees for first-time ID registration and replacement so that you can take part in decision-making in 2027 and beyond,” he said.

Former Bumula MP Mabonga said the lack of IDs remains a major obstacle to voter registration in the region.

“Our people in Bungoma and Western Kenya, our first challenge is those who have not taken identity cards. Register and get your ID so that you can enroll as voters,” he said.

Wetang’ula also highlighted ongoing development projects under the Kenya Kwanza administration, including expansion in education, improved access to government services and increased regional representation in senior government positions.

He further pointed to infrastructure projects such as the dualling of the Mau Summit–Rironi highway and the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba, saying the projects would enhance trade and reduce road accidents.