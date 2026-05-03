Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital as precaution before Man Utd v Liverpool

MANCHESTER, May 3 – Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after falling unwell at Old Trafford shortly before Manchester United’s Premier League match with Liverpool on Sunday.

Sources stressed it was a precautionary move for the 84-year-old former Manchester United manager, and not an emergency situation.

Ferguson, who managed United for 27 years during a glittering reign, watches the club’s games from the directors’ box.

No further update has been provided on his condition after his admission to hospital.

Ferguson had a brain haemorrhage in 2018 which left him seriously ill. He spoke about his recovery in detail three years later.

He was pictured with guests at the stadium on Sunday a couple of hours before kick-off.

Ferguson was subsequently taken in an ambulance from Old Trafford to the hospital.

Club officials are optimistic Ferguson will soon be fit enough to return home.