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Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital as precaution before Man Utd v Liverpool

Sir Alex Ferguson had a brain haemorrhage in 2018 which left him seriously ill. He spoke about his recovery in detail three years later.

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MANCHESTER, May 3 – Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital after falling unwell at Old Trafford shortly before Manchester United’s Premier League match with Liverpool on Sunday.

Sources stressed it was a precautionary move for the 84-year-old former Manchester United manager, and not an emergency situation.

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Ferguson, who managed United for 27 years during a glittering reign, watches the club’s games from the directors’ box.

No further update has been provided on his condition after his admission to hospital.

Ferguson had a brain haemorrhage in 2018 which left him seriously ill. He spoke about his recovery in detail three years later.

He was pictured with guests at the stadium on Sunday a couple of hours before kick-off.

Ferguson was subsequently taken in an ambulance from Old Trafford to the hospital.

Club officials are optimistic Ferguson will soon be fit enough to return home.

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