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Muite Says Gachagua Was Removed “At Lightning Speed” in Impeachment Case

Lawyer Paul Muite criticised the way the impeachment was conducted, saying the process was rushed and did not meet the required standards of fairness.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that his removal from office was unconstitutional, as he continues to challenge the impeachment process before the High Court.

His legal team argues that the proceedings that led to his ouster violated constitutional safeguards and denied him a fair opportunity to defend himself.

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Senior Counsel Muite, appearing in the case, criticised the manner in which the impeachment was conducted, saying the process was rushed and did not meet the required standards of fairness.

He told the court that Gachagua was removed from office “at lightning speed” and was not given sufficient time to adequately present his defence during the proceedings that led to his impeachment.

The case continues to draw significant attention as the court examines whether due process was followed in the removal of the former Deputy President.

Gachagua is seeking payment of salary and benefits he claims he would have earned had he remained in office.

The matter is being heard at the Milimani High Court in a three-day session before a three-judge bench comprising Justice Eric Ogola, Justice Fred Mugambi, and Justice Antony Mrima.

Gachagua, who is physically present in court, is contesting the legality and outcome of his impeachment process and is also asking the court to award him full remuneration and entitlements attached to the office of Deputy President.

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