War with Pakistan disrupts education for thousands of Afghan students

May 2 – Thousands of students in eastern Afghanistan have been left without access to education following the recent conflict with Pakistan, with humanitarian agencies warning of urgent need for safe learning spaces.

A report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) last month estimated that about 12,000 students have been affected by the war.

The fighting, which left hundreds of Afghan civilians dead, eased after China brokered talks that halted most hostilities. Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militants responsible for deadly attacks on its soil, an allegation Afghan officials deny.

The conflict has displaced more than 94,000 people, many of whom have sought refuge along the banks of the Kunar River, where they are now living in temporary tents.

Local authorities say the strain on infrastructure has left schools overwhelmed. Kunar’s information chief, Najibullah Hanif, said nearby institutions are already full, though efforts are underway to find alternative arrangements for displaced learners.

Among those affected is Mohammad Amin Shakir, a 40-year-old former school principal who now lives in a tent after fleeing his home.

“Students are roaming here in dirt and sand. They are completely deprived of education,” he said.

Aid agencies warn that without urgent intervention, the disruption risks deepening an already fragile education system and leaving thousands of children without learning opportunities.