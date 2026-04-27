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Judge’s Absence Forces Adjournment in Gachagua Impeachment Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 — The hearing of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment petition has been adjourned to May 7–8, 2026.

Presiding Judge Eric Ogolla said the three-judge bench would not be properly constituted, as his counterpart, Justice Anthony Mrima, will be participating in an interview process to fill a vacancy at the Supreme Court.

Mrima, a member of the Judicial Service Commission, is among those set to interview five candidates shortlisted to replace the late Supreme Court judge Mohammed.

Gachagua’s legal team opened the proceedings by informing Justices Ogolla, Mrima and Freda Mugambi that he no longer seeks reinstatement as Deputy President.

Senior Counsel Paul Muite told the Milimani High Court that the former Deputy President is instead seeking compensation for lost remuneration, damages, and other losses arising from what he describes as an unlawful and procedurally flawed removal from office.

He argued that the impeachment process conducted by both the Senate and the National Assembly was unconstitutional, irregular, and failed to meet the legal threshold for public participation.

Gachagua was removed from office in October 2024, becoming Kenya’s first deputy president to be impeached. Lawmakers accused him of promoting ethnically divisive politics and undermining the government.

He has since alleged that bribes were solicited in both the National Assembly and the Senate to support his removal.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 — The hearing of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment petition has been adjourned to May 7–8, 2026.

Presiding Judge Eric Ogolla said the three-judge bench would not be properly constituted, as his counterpart, Justice Anthony Mrima, will be participating in an interview process to fill a vacancy at the Supreme Court.

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Mrima, a member of the Judicial Service Commission, is among those set to interview five candidates shortlisted to replace the late Supreme Court judge Ibrahim Mohammed.

Gachagua’s legal team opened the proceedings by informing Justices Ogolla, Mrima and Freda Mugambi that he no longer seeks reinstatement as Deputy President.

Senior Counsel Paul Muite told the Milimani High Court that the former Deputy President is instead seeking compensation for lost remuneration, damages, and other losses arising from what he describes as an unlawful and procedurally flawed removal from office.

He argued that the impeachment process conducted by both the Senate and the National Assembly was unconstitutional, irregular, and failed to meet the legal threshold for public participation.

Gachagua was removed from office in October 2024, becoming Kenya’s first deputy president to be impeached. Lawmakers accused him of promoting ethnically divisive politics and undermining the government.

He has since alleged that bribes were solicited in both the National Assembly and the Senate to support his removal.

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