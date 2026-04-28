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Police intercept meth shipments worth over Ksh21 million at JKIA

According to the National Police Service, the first haul weighing 1,730 grammes and valued at 13.8 million Shillings was concealed in items declared as car pistons.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – A multi-agency team led by anti-narcotics officers has intercepted two consignments of methamphetamine valued at more than KSh 21 million at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

According to the National Police Service, the first haul weighing 1,730 grammes and valued at 13.8 million Shillings was concealed in items declared as car pistons.

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The shipment originated from Tanzania and was destined for the Philippines.

In a related operation, officers intercepted a second consignment weighing 1,020 grammes and valued at 8 million Shillings.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those behind the syndicate.

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