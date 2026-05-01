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Police recover Tokarev pistol in Dandora

Police officers while on patrol encountered a gang of three young men actively robbing members of the public along Councillor Opundo Road

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Police Officers from Dandora police station have recovered a Tokarev pistol from a three-man gang that has been terrorising innocent members of the public in Dandora and its environs.

While on patrol the officers encountered a gang of three young men actively robbing members of the public along Councillor Opundo Road.

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Upon being challenged to surrender, one of the suspects drew a firearm and started firing at the officers, prompting a decisive response.

One suspect, was fatally injured, while his two accomplices escaped on foot towards the Maili Saba area.

A search conducted on the fatally injured suspect led to the recovery of a Tokarev pistol loaded with two live rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military knife and two mobile phones

The scene has been processed, and the body has been moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary pending identification and post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, officers are hot on the trail of the two suspects who escaped.

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